Suspect identified in police chase, hourslong standoff that shut down Southern California freeway

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The man at the center of an hourslong standoff on a Southern California freeway, which prompted the closure of all lanes, has been identified.
On Friday, 40-year-old Efrain Quezada, of La Puente, led authorities on a chase from Corona to Anaheim. He stopped his car in a westbound lane of the 91 Freeway in Anaheim, forcing both sides of the freeway to shut down.
Quezada remained inside a blue sedan for several hours. The car was boxed in by two armored vehicles from the Anaheim and Corona police departments.
A few hours after the freeway was shut down, authorities approached the suspect's vehicle and dragged a person out from the driver's seat.
According to authorities, the suspect died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
According to the Corona Police Department, Quezada had been wanted on suspicion of stalking, criminal threats and violation of a restraining order for domestic violence.