Major highway closed in Anaheim amid standoff involving police SWAT team, suspect: WATCH LIVE

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A police chase that originated in Corona, California ended on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim on Friday morning, resulting in a tense standoff that forced the closure of all lanes in both directions.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man who was believed to be armed, remained inside a blue sedan after it came to a stop in a westbound traffic lane on the freeway. The car was boxed in by two armored vehicles from the Anaheim and Corona police departments.

The closure resulted in a miles-long traffic backup in both directions as Memorial Day travelers were taking to the road.

Westbound traffic was being diverted at Imperial Highway, while eastbound motorists were being redirected onto the 55 Freeway.

Meanwhile, California Highway Patrol officers were painstakingly working with individual drivers who were stuck between the traffic diversion and the scene of the standoff. Those vehicles were being turned around individually and escorted off the freeway.

A police chase ended on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim, resulting in a tense standoff that forced the closure of all lanes in both directions.

In addition to three armored vehicles, more thank a dozen police and CHP cruisers responded to the barricade situation.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.