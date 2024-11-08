SEPTA union workers to remain on job as negotiations continue; no strike expected Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Thousands of union SEPTA workers will remain on the job Friday as negotiations continue with the transit agency.

The current contract expires at midnight, but Transit Workers Union Local 234 leaders say progress is being made and members will keep working as the talks continue.

As of now, there will not be a strike on Friday, and all SEPTA services will continue to operate on normal schedules.

RELATED: SEPTA Strike Guide 2024: What to know if workers hit the picket line

But union leaders vowed to hit the picket lines if demands are not met.

"After months of bargaining we finally began to make some progress over the past couple days, but we simply ran out of time. We're willing to go the extra mile and grant additional time to reach a fair agreement," said TWU Local 234 President Brian Pollitt. "However, let me be clear if SEPTA's managers fail to meet our demands, we will be on the picket line."

Union leadership said their first proposal to SEPTA was a one-year contract with a 10% wage increase, but SEPTA countered with a $1,000 bonus if members made concessions to their healthcare.

The union said they rejected the offer. SEPTA would not discuss specifics, saying the talks are in flux.

READ MORE: Here's how the Philly schools preparing for a possible SEPTA strike

SEPTA says it is committed to engaging in good-faith negotiations, with the goal of reaching an agreement that is fair to our hard-working employees and to the customers and taxpayers who fund SEPTA.

The union say it is seeking "fairness on economic issues and desperately needed improvements on safety and security for both passengers and transit workers."

If the union does call a strike, it would shut down all bus, trolley, and subway/EL services within the city. While it's not yet known whether SEPTA union workers will indeed go on strike, commuters should be prepared in case it happens.

The union represents more than 4,500 workers, operating buses, trollies, and subway lines in the city of Philadelphia.