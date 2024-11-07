Here's how the School District of Philadelphia is preparing for a possible SEPTA strike

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA workers could go on strike as soon as Friday, which would halt service in the City of Philadelphia.

The service interruption would impact some 55,000 students who rely on city bus and metro services, the School District of Philadelphia said.

The contract between SEPTA and Transport Workers Union Local 234 expires at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

The district has released the following list of considerations in the event of a strike:

The District is closely monitoring staffing levels and will deploy Central Office staffing support, as needed.

In cases where student or staff attendance is dramatically affected by the strike, the District may recommend that a school move to virtual instruction.

In such a case, District and school leadership will ensure that all students, including and especially those with special needs, are equipped with the digital and physical materials they need to participate in virtual learning. Teachers will not deliver in-person and virtual instruction at the same time.

Students who are late or absent due to SEPTA-related travel challenges will not be marked late, or will be excused upon receipt of a note from the parent or guardian.

Staff late arrivals due to SEPTA-related travel challenges will be recorded as excused.

The District is committed to maintaining vital support for students and families such as technology services, safety and more.

SEPTA has released a guide with travel times for riders in the event of a strike. That guide is posted here at SEPTA.org.

School district officials will release another update on the situation Thursday.

Time running out for SEPTA, union to reach a deal

SEPTA said Wednesday it expects contract negotiations to continue through Thursday.

SEPTA said it is not yet definite that the union will strike, saying that the decision will be up to union leaders.

Spokesperson Andrew Busch said that if the union does call a strike, it would shut down all bus, trolley, and subway/EL services within the City of Philadelphia.

"That core part of the network that covers all of Philadelphia would be out of service," said Busch.

Regional Rail would run into the city as normal, and the suburban transit services -- buses, Routes 101 and 102 trolleys, Norristown High-Speed Line -- would operate.

After the strike authorization vote last month, union representatives said they are fighting for more pay and improved safety and security.

