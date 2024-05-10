Aldi drops prices on 250 grocery store items to help shoppers save this summer

LOS ANGELES -- With grocery store prices on everyday essentials steadily climbing, one retail giant is aiming to help alleviate sticker shock this summer by lowering prices on hundreds of products.

Earlier this week, Aldi announced it will further drop its everyday low prices on more than 250 summer essentials from picnic necessities to barbecue basics, which the company says will pass along $100 million in savings through Labor Day.

"ALDI is always looking for ways to help customers save money, but with more experts warning of persistent inflation, the time was right to deliver even greater discounts on our already low prices for the second year in a row," Dave Rinaldo, president at ALDI U.S., said in a statement. "We don't want food prices to hold people back from getting together with friends and family or spending time outdoors this season."

The grocery chain is known for its quarter cart system, displaying products in the boxes they arrive in and smaller store footprint, which has already helped Aldi operate more efficiently to pass on savings to customers in the past.

Aldi to open 800 new stores in the U.S.

In tandem with the seasonal pricing news, the grocery retailer also announced plans to add 800 stores across the U.S. over the next five years.