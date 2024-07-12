The new horror thriller from 20th Century Studios hits theaters August 16.

'Alien: Romulus' director Fede Alvarez promises to scare you with horror elements from original film

'Alien Romulus' director Fede Alvarez is ready to scare you with horror elements from the original film. 'Alien Romulus' is in theaters August 16.

'Alien Romulus' director Fede Alvarez is ready to scare you with horror elements from the original film. 'Alien Romulus' is in theaters August 16.

'Alien Romulus' director Fede Alvarez is ready to scare you with horror elements from the original film. 'Alien Romulus' is in theaters August 16.

'Alien Romulus' director Fede Alvarez is ready to scare you with horror elements from the original film. 'Alien Romulus' is in theaters August 16.

LOS ANGELES -- Real chestbursters, real xenomorphs, and real spaceship interiors. "Alien: Romulus" goes back to filmmaking basics and utilizes practical effects for its newest entry in the iconic horror franchise.

A new featurette has been released highlighting this process and showing fans behind the scenes of how director Fede Alvarez approached this film.

"As a fan of the franchise, I knew it needed to be gritty and grounded. So, we built every creature for real," Alvarez said.

This entry takes place between the first "Alien" and its sequel "Aliens" so sticking to old-school filmmaking techniques was something this production made use of to stay true to those originals.

"Just like Ridley did with "Alien 1," Fede made a point in not green screening it," cast member David Johnson said.

Experience 'Alien: Romulus" in IMAX, in theaters everywhere August 16.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and this ABC Station.