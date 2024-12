Amtrak Northeast services temporarily suspended between Philadelphia and New York due to wire damage

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Amtrak Northeast services are temporarily suspended between Philadelphia and New York on Monday morning due to overhead wire damage.

Amtrak posted on social media just after 9 a.m. about the issue. They say service is expected to be restored around noon on Monday.

NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line and Northeast Corridor rail services are also suspended in both directions.