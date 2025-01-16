Woman pleads guilty to lying about attempted rape and kidnapping outside Bucks County grocery store

Woman admits to lying about attack in parking lot; innocent man freed from jail: DA

MIDDLETOWN TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A woman has entered a guilty plea to lying about an attempted rape and kidnapping in the parking lot of a grocery store, and falsely accusing a man who spent 31 days in prison.

Anjela Borisova Urumova, 20, of Bristol Township, entered the plea on Thursday to seven counts, including creating a false alarm, making false reports, and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Anjela Borisova Urumova

The judge deferred sentencing so Urumova can undergo a pre-sentence investigation.

All charges were dropped against the man who was arrested.

Urumova made the report in April 2024, saying she was attacked by a man from behind after she parked her truck at the Redner's store in Middletown Twp.

She also claimed that a man pulled down her pants and punched her in the face before she was able to get away.

However, police say they soon uncovered multiple inconsistencies with her account and she confessed to lying about the incident.