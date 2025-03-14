Arrest made in 2023 kidnapping, death of Philadelphia bartender Wey Um

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and death of a Philadelphia bartender two years ago.

Tyheem Tyler, a 34-year-old from Philadelphia, was charged by indictment with kidnapping resulting in death, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and other offenses.

According to the indictment, Tyler allegedly robbed 48-year-old Wey Um while he was at work on March 6, 2023.

Wey Um

Then, investigators say, Tyler and other co-conspirators kidnapped Um outside his home at about 2:12 a.m. on March 31, 2023, and then drove him to a location near the Delaware River.

Tyler is accused of kidnapping Um and holding him for ransom, resulting in his death.

He faces life in prison if convicted.

The indictment did not identify Tyler's co-conspirators, nor did it elaborate on how Um ultimately died.