24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Arrest made in 2023 kidnapping, death of Philadelphia bartender Wey Um

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, March 14, 2025 8:29PM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
Watch the 6abc Philadelphia 24/7 stream featuring Action News, AccuWeather and Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and death of a Philadelphia bartender two years ago.

Tyheem Tyler, a 34-year-old from Philadelphia, was charged by indictment with kidnapping resulting in death, conspiracy to commit kidnapping and other offenses.

According to the indictment, Tyler allegedly robbed 48-year-old Wey Um while he was at work on March 6, 2023.

Wey Um
Wey Um

Then, investigators say, Tyler and other co-conspirators kidnapped Um outside his home at about 2:12 a.m. on March 31, 2023, and then drove him to a location near the Delaware River.

Tyler is accused of kidnapping Um and holding him for ransom, resulting in his death.

He faces life in prison if convicted.

The indictment did not identify Tyler's co-conspirators, nor did it elaborate on how Um ultimately died.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW