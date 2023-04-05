Sources: Authorities search Delaware River banks in connection with Philadelphia abduction

According to investigators, two armed men forced the unidentified man into a vehicle near the 900 block of East Godfrey Avenue.

Police have been searching for 48-year-old Wey Um who vanished during the early morning hours of March 31.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Investigators searched the banks of the Delaware River on Tuesday in connection with the abduction of a man in Philadelphia, Action News has learned.

Police say Um was returning home from work when multiple armed men forced him into a vehicle near the 900 block of East Godfrey Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Um still has not been found, but sources confirm to Action News that his clothing may have been found during a search Tuesday along the water.

Investigators say the men who abducted Um took off in a dark-colored newer model Ford Explorer.

"There is no trace of him. There's no phone calls. There's no evidence that he's at a hospital or injured. So we're very concerned for his well-being and we want anyone, if they know anything about it, to give us a call," said Frank Vanore, Deputy Commissioner of Investigations for the Philadelphia Police Department.

The suspects were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and were armed with handguns, police said.

Um is a bartender at Oxford Tavern on Oxford Avenue. His customers are extremely concerned.

"Someone is taking his kindness for weakness. Just let him go, man. He doesn't deserve this. He'd give you anything. He'd give you anything you ask for," said Ron Hunter.

"We love this guy. This guy works seven days, he loves everybody, takes care of his mother and father," said longtime tavern patron Inmon Reeves.

Police say the man pictured is a suspect who allegedly robbed Wey Um on March 6, 2023. Police say the individual may be involved in Um's abduction.

On March 6, Um was robbed outside of the Oxford Tavern by a masked man, but it was never reported to police. Authorities have released a photo of the person of interest in that robbery, hoping it may lead them to Um.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-685-3263.