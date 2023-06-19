Police still searching for clues in abduction of bartender; $10K reward offered

Authorities say Um was returning home from work when multiple armed men forced him into a vehicle near the 900 block of East Godfrey Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Wey Um is a bartender at Oxford Tavern. He vanished during the early morning hours of March 31.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police and the Citizens Crime Commission announced a $10,000 reward for a bartender who was abducted nearly three months ago.

Police have been searching for 48-year-old Wey Um who vanished during the early morning hours of March 31.

Authorities say Um was returning home from work when multiple armed men forced him into a vehicle near the 900 block of East Godfrey Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

SEE ALSO: Sources: Authorities search Delaware River banks in connection with Philadelphia abduction

Sources told Action News that his clothing may have been recovered along the banks of the Delaware River during a search in April.

Investigators say the men who abducted Um took off in a dark-colored newer model Ford Explorer.

The suspects were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and were armed with handguns, police said.

Um is a bartender at Oxford Tavern on Oxford Avenue.

On March 6, Um was robbed outside of the Oxford Tavern by a masked man, but it was never reported to police. Authorities have released a photo of the person of interest in that robbery, hoping it may lead them to Um.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.