Man sentenced after being high on meth at time of Bucks County hit-and-run crash that killed couple

Police say the driver, John Wadlinger, of Bensalem, was high on methamphetamine at the time.

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 12:01PM
BRISTOL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A 32-year-old man will spend decades in prison for a deadly hit-and-run crash in Bucks County.

Rebecca and Richard Whiddon, of Connecticut, were visiting friends when they were struck and killed in the crash in Bristol Township in February 2024.

It happened on Veterans Highway and Ford Road.

Police say the driver, John Wadlinger, of Bensalem, was high on methamphetamine at the time.

A judge sentenced him to 26 to 56 years in prison on Monday.

