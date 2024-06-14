Suspect accusing of use suitcases to steal $1,600 worth of shoes from T.J. Maxx

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bensalem are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect accused of stealing dozens of shoes from a TJ Maxx several months ago.

It happened around 2 p.m. on May 31 at the store located on the 1300 block of Bristol Pike.

Police say the suspect stole 30 pairs of shoes and concealed them in two large suitcases.

The shoes were valued at $1,659.

Police say the suspect was last seen fleeing on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-633-3719.