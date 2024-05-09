Best Memorial Day sales on mattresses, appliances and more

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Memorial Day is just a few weeks away, and there are already a bunch of early discounts to shop. It's the best time of the year for any big-ticket purchases, like appliances or mattresses, so make sure to stock up now before these deals expire. Check back often to find new Memorial Day sales and deals.

Best Memorial Day sales

Image credit: Nolah

Nolah Mattress: Shop mattresses, bedding, pillow and more with up to 35% off sitewide. ABC shoppers can also get an additional $50 off any mattress with coupon code ABC50 - deal expires May 31.

Saatva: Get up to $600 off on mattresses.

Tempur-Pedic: Save up to 40% on eligible mattresses or up to $500 off eligible mattress sets.

Cocoon By Seely: 35% off all mattresses plus a free sleep bundle with your purchase.

Made In Cookware: Save up to 30% on cookware sets.

Cozy Earth: Get an ABC Exclusive 35% off sitewide with coupon code ABCNEWS.

Sobel Westex: Get the Star Wars Home collection for 50% off.

Solo Stove: Shop fire pits up to $250 off.

Sur La Table: Cookware and more from just $10.

Wayfair: Up to 60% off rugs.

Solawave: Get $40 off orders over $150 with code MEMDAY.

West Elm: 60% off furniture for your bedroom, living room and more.

Vince Camuto: 30% off select shoes with promo code SUMMERFUN.

Hotel Collection: Up to 80% off sitewide, for a limited time only.

Hexclad: Up to 40% off cookware.

Lowes: Up to 40% off major appliances.

Naturopathica: Up to 20% off sitewide.

Samsung: Up to 35% off appliances, home theater and more.

Parachute: 30% off bundles and 20% off everything else.

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.