Best personal fans on sale for concerts and outdoor activities

As the days grow warmer and the sun sets later, you'll want to go out and experience all the fun outdoor events your area has to offer. During this time, the perfect thing to beat the heat is a portable fan. These personal fans will keep you cool and alleviate the sweat and stickiness caused by the heat. Depending on what you're looking for, you have a lot of options, from neck fans to handheld ones, and find the best deals on these portable fans below.

Best portable fan deals

This neck fan is rechargeable and inspired by headphones. It has a great style and keeps you cool. It also has multiple outlets to allow a stronger wind flow. It's powerful, quiet and has three speeds - shop it now in 10 colors.

This neck fan hangs from your neck, with its vent outlets facing upwards, so the air will flow straight to your face. It has a 12-hour battery life and comes in eight different colors. This fan is rechargeable by USB so you can use a regular outlet, portable chargernor car charger to power up this fan.

This handheld fan is lightweight and has multiple functions. It's a fan, power bank and flashlight, so you're getting more value for your dollar. It can be used as a table fan so it's perfect for the office too. Fully charged, it will last up to 12 hours.

This fan has two large blades to increase wind speed. The fan lasts 46 hours at its lowest speed so you can go all day without having to charge it.

