Preliminary testing found the presence of bird flu but the results need to be confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Bird flu suspected in deaths of 200 snow geese in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. -- Bird flu is suspected as the cause of death for 200 snow geese in the Lehigh Valley.

The birds were found at two different locations: Lower Nazareth Township, in Northhampton County, and Upper Macungie Township, in Lehigh County.

This is an ongoing situation because more sick birds were also found at both sites.

