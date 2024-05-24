  • Watch Now

WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Black bear spotted in Doylestown, Pa. backyard | CAUGHT ON VIDEO

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, May 24, 2024 4:53PM
Black bear spotted in Doylestown, Pa. backyard
A man in Doylestown made a startling discovery when he saw a black bear in his backyard.

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man in Doylestown made a startling discovery while looking out of his window.

Action News viewer Scott Matlack spotted a black bear in his backyard on the unit block of Twin Oaks Drive around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

In the video, you can see the bear hop the fence, wander around and then check out Scott's bird feeder.

A man in Doylestown made a startling discovery when he saw a black bear in his backyard.
A man in Doylestown made a startling discovery when he saw a black bear in his backyard.

The bear then darted back into the woods behind the home.

Authorities in Doylestown announced a bear was sighted in another area of town Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Commission has been notified.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW