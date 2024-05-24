Black bear spotted in Doylestown, Pa. backyard | CAUGHT ON VIDEO

DOYLESTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man in Doylestown made a startling discovery while looking out of his window.

Action News viewer Scott Matlack spotted a black bear in his backyard on the unit block of Twin Oaks Drive around 8:30 a.m. Friday.

In the video, you can see the bear hop the fence, wander around and then check out Scott's bird feeder.

The bear then darted back into the woods behind the home.

Authorities in Doylestown announced a bear was sighted in another area of town Thursday.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Commission has been notified.