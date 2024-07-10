Blobfest celebrating 25 years at the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Get ready to run for your lives! Blobfest is roaring back into Phoenixville this weekend and they're celebrating 25 years of screaming good fun.

The three-day festival kicks off on Friday July 12th at the historic Colonial Theatre and pays homage to the 1958 classic Steve McQueen film, "The Blob."

Every year for the last quarter century, movie fans flock to Phoenixville to recreate that iconic scene in the movie where everyone runs out of the Colonial Theatre to escape the famed gelatinous space monster.

This year, the festival will include two run outs on both Friday and Saturday with a special guest.

"We also do, at the second run out this year, have an original cast member who ran out of the theater in 1957 when they filmed it and now is going to be doing it again this year," said Drew Boardman, the Colonial Theatre Events Director.

They're expecting about 1,200 runners this year and thousands of others to attend the free street fair on Saturday.

The Sci-fi inspired celebration is actually what brought the once shuddered Colonial Theatre back to life. The theater is fully operational and this weekend they'll be showing "The Blob" but with an added twist.

"This year, we're showing 'The Blob' all day and we are also for the first time showing 'The Blob' in Spanish," said Boardman.

All the horror-themed fun and run kicks off Friday night and ends with an actual 5k race on Sunday.

For more information on Blobfest 2024, visit TheColonialTheatre.com.