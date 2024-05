Body found in Delaware River near Camden County boat ramp

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey were called for reports of a body found in the Delaware River on Sunday.

It happened near the Pennsauken Boat Ramp not far from the Betsy Ross Bridge, officials say.

The body was discovered at approximately 3 p.m.

So far, authorities have not released any further information on this incident.

There is no word whether or not police have identified the body.