Boyertown Area School District cancels last 2 days of classes due to network server issues

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- A school district in Berks and Montgomery counties announced that its last two days of school will be canceled this week.

Officials with the Boyertown Area School District say due to a network server issue impacting the heating and cooling systems, as well as the phone and intercom systems, the district will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

Those last two days bring the school year to an end.

"This action is not taken lightly and is done out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our students and staff," the district's statement wrote in part.

All district buildings will be closed on both days, the statement added.

To help resolve the server issues, district officials are asking all students to log out of any district devices they have at home and perform a hard shutdown on the device.

Devices are asked to be kept off and unused until further notice.

Graduation is set to be held as planned, on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Santander Arena. Students and families attending should follow the schedules provided by Boyertown Area Senior High (BASH), officials say.

The Graduation Walks planned for Thursday morning at the elementary and middle school buildings are canceled, however.

World Language finals and eighth-grade project presentations have also been canceled, officials say.

Berks Career & Technology Center (BCTC) students are set to be transported to and from BASH at their normal times, according to the district, but they will need to provide their own transportation to BASH.

Report cards for all grades will also be delayed until further notice.

Lastly, the district stated that it will make arrangements for students to collect any remaining items from the schools in the coming days. Residents are asked not to visit the buildings until they've been notified of district plans.

"This is not the way any of us planned to end the school year, and we offer our sincerest apologies for the last-minute changes," the statement said in part. "We look forward to celebrating the Class of 2024 as planned, and we wish all of you the best of summers!"