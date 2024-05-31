Bike-A-Thon 2024: Nearly 2,000 people will ride from Philly to Ventnor this weekend
Friday, May 31, 2024 11:45PM
This Sunday, nearly 2,000 people will ride from the Ben Franklin Bridge to Ventnor, New Jersey for the American Cancer Society's 52nd annual Bike-A-Thon.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Sunday, nearly 2,000 people will ride from the Ben Franklin Bridge to Ventnor, New Jersey for the American Cancer Society's 52nd annual Bike-A-Thon.
It's not just a fundraiser, but a time to honor and remember those touched by cancer.
Rick Williams has more.
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.