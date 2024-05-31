Bike-A-Thon 2024: Nearly 2,000 people will ride from Philly to Ventnor this weekend

This Sunday, nearly 2,000 people will ride from the Ben Franklin Bridge to Ventnor, New Jersey for the American Cancer Society's 52nd annual Bike-A-Thon.

This Sunday, nearly 2,000 people will ride from the Ben Franklin Bridge to Ventnor, New Jersey for the American Cancer Society's 52nd annual Bike-A-Thon.

This Sunday, nearly 2,000 people will ride from the Ben Franklin Bridge to Ventnor, New Jersey for the American Cancer Society's 52nd annual Bike-A-Thon.

This Sunday, nearly 2,000 people will ride from the Ben Franklin Bridge to Ventnor, New Jersey for the American Cancer Society's 52nd annual Bike-A-Thon.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Sunday, nearly 2,000 people will ride from the Ben Franklin Bridge to Ventnor, New Jersey for the American Cancer Society's 52nd annual Bike-A-Thon.

It's not just a fundraiser, but a time to honor and remember those touched by cancer.

Rick Williams has more.