Broken and used bicycles get their 'Second Wind' thanks to nonprofit

Zac Gery's backyard full of bicycles is making a big difference for people in Montgomery County and the surrounding area.

GILBERTSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- His backyard looks like a bicycle dealership. But Zac Gery and his team of volunteers are focused on repairing and redistributing them at no cost.

It started in 2020 as an operation now known as 'Second Wind Bicycles.' The group takes donations from individuals, organizations, and even police departments. Then, they sort and repair bicycles based on the need.

Their main goal is to donate to people who are homeless, recovering, or looking to get back in the workforce. But they also donate to children as well.

Second Wind Bicycles primarily serves the Greater Philadelphia Area and Delaware.

For more information on how to get involved, visit their website.

