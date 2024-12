Burn victim hospitalized after house fire in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A burn victim is hospitalized after being pulled from a house fire in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 5 a.m. on Friday in the 2300 block of W. Somerset Street.

When fire crews arrived, they said the fire was fast-moving.

A person was trapped inside the house before being rushed to the hospital in critical condition after suffering multiple burns, officials said.

There has been no word on what sparked the fire.