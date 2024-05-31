Busy weekend planned in Philadelphia with Roots Picnic, Pride Parade, Dragon Boat Regatta

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From parades to concerts to sporting events, it's bound to be a big weekend in Philadelphia.

First up is the annual Roots Picnic, a two day concert that's drawing some of the most legendary names in hip hop to the Mann Center in Fairmount Park.

Some of the headliners include Jill Scott, Nas, and, of course, The Roots.

"To Quest, to Black Thought, to all of The Roots, thank you all so much," said Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Before the music begins, organizers hosted a day of education at the Fillmore. The Roots Picnic Con featured panels on music education, entrepreneurship and investing among other topics.

"People need to learn about what happens behind the scenes. All we see is what happens on stage, the entertainment aspect of it. There are music executives, music labels, there's the business of music," said Mina "SayWhat" Liona, a media personality on SiriusXM The Heat.

Saturday, as the concerts take over the park, paddlers will take over the Schuylkill River for the 17th annual Independence Dragon Boat Regatta, an event that draws over 100 teams from greater Philadelphia and the country for competition.

Kelly Drive will be shut down during the event.

It's a big weekend to keep an eye on traffic, as there will be more closures around the Gayborhood for Sunday's Pride March and Festival.

The city raised the pride flag Friday in honor of Pride Month. This weekend's march and festival promises to celebrate joy and feature artists, food trucks, and community organizations.

"We raise this flag as a symbol of our shared commitment to equality, justice and solidarity," said Celena Morrison, the executive director of the city's office of LGBT Affairs. "We celebrate our differences, embrace our strength and recognize that our diversity is what makes us strong.