2024 Roots Picnic lineup announced

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The lineup is out for the 2024 Roots Picnic!

This year's headliners include Lil Wayne, Nas, Victoria Monet and Jill Scott.

There will also be a special performance from Andre 3000.

The festival will take place on June 1 and 2 at The Mann Center in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park.

Presale tickets will be available Tuesday starting at 10 a.m. on Live Nation's website.