Calls grow for NJ school board president to resign after $2M settlement in sex assault case

Calls grow for Camden School Board President Wasim Muhammad to resign after $2M settlement in sex assault case

Calls grow for Camden School Board President Wasim Muhammad to resign after $2M settlement in sex assault case

Calls grow for Camden School Board President Wasim Muhammad to resign after $2M settlement in sex assault case

Calls grow for Camden School Board President Wasim Muhammad to resign after $2M settlement in sex assault case

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Camden's school board president was met with angry protesters and calls for his removal on Tuesday night.

It was the first meeting since the district reached a $2 million settlement to resolve allegations that Board President Wasim Muhammad sexually assaulted a former student.

Members of the community blew whistles and chanted "fed up, fired up" during the meeting.

Before the settlement was reached on May 14, 2024, a lawsuit alleged that Muhammad sexually assaulted a student in the 1990s when he was a social studies teacher.

SEE ALSO: NJ governor calls on school board president to resign amid sexual assault allegations

Muhammad has maintained his innocence.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy previously called on Muhammad to resign in light of the allegations.

Camden City School District Superintendent Katrina T. McCombs released this statement Tuesday amid calls for Muhammad to step down:

"While we humbly acknowledge the challenge we presently face, the Camden City School District remains committed to a successful start to the 2024-2025 school year. Our top priority is to ensure that students, staff, and families have the resources they need to succeed. Our students' socioemotional and academic well-being drives our efforts. We are confident that, together, we can overcome these challenges and create a thriving environment for everyone in our district."

