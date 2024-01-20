NJ governor calls on school board president to resign amid sexual assault allegations

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is calling on Camden's school board president to resign amid allegations of sexual abuse.

Wasim Muhammad is accused of sexually assaulting a student in the 1990s.

The lawsuit states the assault began in 1994 when the student, who was 14 years old at the time, attended Cooper B. Hatch Middle School.

Muhammad was reportedly a social studies teacher at the time.

The lawsuit alleges Muhammad "engaged in a course of sexually assaultive, abusive, harassing, and discriminatory conduct" against the victim.

Muhammad maintains that he is innocent, but is taking a leave of absence pending the outcome of the civil case.

Governor Murphy's office released a statement saying, "While we understand litigation is ongoing, the appalling and heinous nature of these allegations casts doubt on Mr. Muhammad's ability to effectively serve the Camden City School District. The Governor believes he should immediately resign."