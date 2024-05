Car, scooter crash along Route 9 in New Castle County; 1 driver hospitalized

Car, scooter crash along Route 9 in New Castle County; 1 driver hospitalized

Car, scooter crash along Route 9 in New Castle County; 1 driver hospitalized

Car, scooter crash along Route 9 in New Castle County; 1 driver hospitalized

Car, scooter crash along Route 9 in New Castle County; 1 driver hospitalized

NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware are investigating a collision between a scooter and a car that took place Sunday.

The Action Cam was on the scene along the 2900 block of Route 9 in New Castle.

Authorities say the person driving the scooter was rushed to Christiana Hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown at this time.

There is also no word on the driver of the car.

Police did not say what may have led to this crash.