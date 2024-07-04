Careening in Conshohocken: The Soap Box Derby is a Fourth of July Tradition

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hanna Moore comes from a family with a great Soap Box Derby tradition.

The Conshohocken native is racing in her first Soap Box Derby this Fourth of July. And she knows the role her family plays in the history of the event.

"My great-grandfather helped bring this Soap Box Derby to Conshohocken. It's a lot of fun!" she says. The race started in 1951.

Since then, the race has become a Fourth of July tradition. The Montgomery County borough closes down Fayette Street to allow gravity to do its job and help perfectly crafted and constructed soapbox cars careen down the road. The races are timed with winners getting the chance to compete nationally in Ohio.

The derby promotes youth education, teamwork and collaboration. Families work for months constructing the soapboxes to exact specifications for the little racers to race in.

Conshohocken Mayor Yaniv Aronson knows how important this event is for families. He says, "Family is the center of this event. I have a year-and-a-half old son, and I can't wait for him to do this someday. I look at all the residents over the years and see their own kids in the race, it's pretty amazing."

Lauren Owens and son Lochlan had a blast participating in the race. "There's really nothing like it. It's a throwback Americana event. Hard to find traditions like this."

For more information about the Soap Box Derby, please visit SoapBoxDerby.org