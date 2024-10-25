Cargo thieves steal pallets of Red Bull from truck in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Cargo thieves struck again in Northeast Philadelphia, this time stealing Red Bull.

It happened on the 9500 block of Blue Grass Road sometime overnight Thursday into Friday.

The driver of the tractor-trailer told police he was parked behind the Lowes and Walmart when his truck was broken into.

The thieves made off with a number of pallets of the energy drink.

Police are looking for three men who fled the scene in a gray Dodge Durango.

