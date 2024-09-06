Center City District kicks off Restaurant Week and more

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This Sunday, Center City District is kicking off two events.

The first is a popular and delicious one, the annual restaurant week!

The other is a new initiative that will keep the area around Rittenhouse Square free of cars and traffic, so people can walk, eat, shop and enjoy.

Center City District Restaurant Week begins this Sunday, and runs for two weeks.

"It really kick starts the fall for our restaurants," says Michelle Shannon, the Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Center City District. "We have over 110 restaurants participating."

For this year's Center City District Restaurant Week, that number marks a milestone.

"110 restaurant participants is the most we've had since pre-pandemic," Shannon says.

Having that number of eateries back on board for two weeks of dining deals is a win-win, for both our budgets and for the city's pulse.

"While it is a fun event, it's also a very serious economic driver in terms of driving revenue and traffic to the restaurants, and getting people back into the dining scene," Shannon says.

This is the 21st year for the event that features discounted menus across the city.

From September 8th through the 21st, restaurants are offering three-course, prix-fixe dinners for $40 or $60, and two-course lunches for $20.

And that's not the only deal!

"We have greatly discounted parking, for $10 less at participating facilities," she says.

Speaking of cars, this is also the first of four Sundays for Open Streets: West Walnut.

Seven blocks of the shopping and dining hub around Rittenhouse Square will be closed to vehicles from 10 am to 5 pm.

"It's really a chance for people to shop and dine and experience Center City's jewel shopping area car-free," she says.

