Chester County family lines up horseback riding lessons for local community members

Line It Up Farm brings horseback riding with a passion for the animals that runs in the family.

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- These local horse lovers are sharing their experiences in Chester County.

"I really just want to give students the opportunity to see what horses are all about in a more holistic way. We are about education, learning about their personalities and how they interact with the world just like we do. They're sort of human in a way. They have those emotions and my horses always gave me comfort in that," said Owner of Line It Up Farm, Amy Pippin.

Line It Up Farm started with Pippin, but expanded to working with her sister and daughter.

They bring horse riding and other activities to the area, with a passion for the animals that runs in the family

