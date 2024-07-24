Chester County woman charged with arson after home catches fire twice in recent months

EASTTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Chester County woman is facing arson charges after her home went up in flames twice within a period of months.

Chopper 6 was overhead Tuesday as crews worked to contain the flames along Leopard and Sugartown roads in Easttown Township.

The call came in at 10:45 a.m. as flames could be seen shooting from the roof.

Before the fire broke out, Kathryn Frankel, her estranged husband and a public adjuster were all at the property to reportedly determine what could be salvaged from the earlier fire on May 1.

No one was injured in that incident, but authorities claim that Frankel was near the home alone. The cause of the fire was listed as undetermined.

On Tuesday, the public adjuster said the home was de-energized while they were surveying the property and there was no indication of a fire present.

Authorities say flames consumed the property while Frankel was alone.

According to court documents, Frankel told police she was in the pool when she heard a noise. She claims she was met with flames upon walking into the mud room.

Neighbors told officers that Frankel was seen walking around, talking to herself as smoke was coming from the home.

When officers interviewed Frankel, her hands and clothing were covered in soot, and her hair was noticeably singed, investigators said.

She was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Documents allege that a lighter was found by the pool and a K9 detected the presence of ignitable liquid on Frankel's clothing.

Investigators are still working to determine how the fire started.

Due to Frankel being present at the home during both fires, the residence being without power, and evidence gathered by officers, it's believed she started the fire on Tuesday, authorities say.

She is being charged with arson, reckless burning and other related offenses. She has not been charged in connection with the May 1 fire.

Online records indicate the home was built in the 1900s and last sold in 2016 for nearly $900,000.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to call the Easttown Township Police Department.