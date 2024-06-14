Chester County Hot Air Balloon Festival takes to the sky this weekend

The 16th annual Chester County Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway this weekend.

The 16th annual Chester County Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway this weekend.

The 16th annual Chester County Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway this weekend.

The 16th annual Chester County Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway this weekend.

KENNETT SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The 16th annual Chester County Hot Air Balloon Festival gets underway this weekend.

It's always a beautiful event, where thousands pack Kennett Square to see the balloons, or even take a ride in one of them!

The festival takes place takes place at the Willowdale Steeplechase grounds from Friday to Sunday.

- Friday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Saturday: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

- Sunday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The organizers say they expect 20,000-30,000 people to attend over the Father's Day weekend event.

Roughly 15 to 20 hot air balloons will glow or fly, however, all flights are pending good weather conditions.

There will also be more than 100 vendors, a live band, food trucks, a beer and wine garden, car show, kids zone and more!

For more information, visit the Chester County Balloon Festival website.