Teen student detained after allegedly trying to bring gun through school security checkpoint

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old student was taken into custody Tuesday morning after allegedly trying to get past security with a pistol at Chester High School.

Chester police say they were contacted by security personnel from the high school around 7:50 a.m.

Police say a school resource officer stopped the teen with a weapon at a security checkpoint.

"I have to commend the actions from Chester Upland School District's security personnel, and the police department's School Resource Officer for their quick action and recovery of the firearm," Chester police said in a statement.

Police say a juvenile petition is being filed on behalf of the student.

No further information was immediately available.

"I commend the Chester-Upland School District on having security measures in place at the school entrance, and the school security officer for detaining the student without incident. These security measures and quick actions prevented what could have been a terrible tragedy in our schools with our community's youth," said Chester Mayor Stefan Roots in a statement.