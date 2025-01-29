Trip to the Super Bowl would be super fun but super costly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's no secret that Eagles fans travel well.

But if you're planning to be there for Super Bowl 59, get ready to dig deep into your bank account.

Jessica Parker, founder of the Travel Whisperer travel agency in Philadelphia, says the best way to do it is to purchase an all-inclusive package from a reputable source.

"You definitely want to bundle it together and not have to parcel out the ticket price, the airfare, the hotel as well because we're looking at hotels starting at $5,000," she said.

Parker says the package that appears to offer the best value with the most amenities is being offered by the On Location entertainment company.

But even that one is not cheap.

Official tickets with access to the company's pregame party begin at more than $6,600 per person.

Throw in hotel accommodations and prices start at $9,475 per person. Add airfare and it's $11,850.

Officials from StubHub say those prices would likely be even higher if Super Bowl ticket prices remain comparable to last year.

"What we are seeing right now, the prices are actually down from last year about 15%. That may not be more affordable but rather a little more approachable during this usually high-demand window," said StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli.

Parker also recommends flying nonstop for Super Bowl weekend, which promises to be a very busy weekend at airports all across the country.

Also, make sure to stay at a trusted hotel brand if you decide to cobble together a trip to the big game on your own.