Chinese Lantern Festival extends operations until end of summer in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A popular summer attraction in Franklin Square has been extended a few more weeks.

The Chinese Lantern Festival will now run until August 31 in Philadelphia.

It was originally scheduled to end on August 18 but organizers say they wanted to give those impacted by this summer's weather more time to enjoy the experience.

The Year of the Dragon is featured as part of this summer's festival with an eye-popping 200-foot-long sculpture.

There are also roughly 40 other displays for guests to enjoy.