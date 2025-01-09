How Philadelphia volunteers are helping community in need amid frigid temps

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As temperatures fall below freezing and feels-like temperatures reach single digits, volunteers served a hot meal to those in need, and gospel music lifted their spirits at Chosen 300 Ministries in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood on Wednesday night.

"The reality is a lot of these folks are out on the streets, they're in the cold, some of them can't get to shelter," said Executive Director Brian Jenkins.

Chosen 300 serves meals six days a week, but on frigid nights, their efforts are especially meaningful. In addition to a hot meal, men and women were left with toiletries, food for later, hats, gloves, scarves, and socks.

Outreach workers were also called for anyone who had nowhere to go.

"I don't want anybody to walk out of this room and not have a place to stay tonight," Jenkins told the crowd he estimated was between 100 and 150 people.

Jenkins' efforts are part of a larger apparatus in Philadelphia helping those in need stay alive as temperatures grow more unbearable outside.

A code blue, which more urgently mobilizes outreach and resources, was issued by the city's homeless services ahead of this week's winter storm and remains in effect until further notice.

"If people did not have this opportunity, a lot of people could die in the streets or even just go into a worst-case scenario," said Mel Wells, president of "One Day At a Time Philly."

Earlier this week, city leaders announced a new initiative that includes 20 warming centers in every council district. A handful operate non-stop including a new site at 220 North Broad serving women specifically, run by One Day At a Time Philly in partnership with the city.

"Right now it's 24-hour operations," Wells said.

ODAT Philly has 80 beds but can expand should an emergency require it. In addition to meeting immediate needs, the nonprofit also helps women into more permanent housing and circumstances.

How to Access a Warming Center

-Find a Warming Center location online here.

-Walk into any Warming Center.

-Call the City's Homeless Street Outreach Team at (215) 232-1984.

Additional Resources

How to access a shelter bed: Call the Homeless Street Outreach Team at (215) 232-1984 or walk into any City-funded intake center.

Where to find a food site: Find a nearby site for free groceries and/or prepacked boxes of food phila.gov/food.