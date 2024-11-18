Christkindlmarkt opens for holiday season in Bethlehem, Pa.

24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Monday, November 18, 2024 1:56PM
Christkindlmarkt is open every weekend up to Christmas.

BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Christmas City is ready for the season.

Christkindlmarkt in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, had a strong turnout during its opening weekend.

The holiday market features nearly 200 vendors.

Shoppers browsed through Käthe Wohlfahrt to pick out handmade ornaments from Germany, as well as look for gifts at various booths, like Casa De Jorge Salsa and Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop.

Christkindlmarkt is open every weekend up to Christmas.

