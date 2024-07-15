City workers in Philadelphia return to in-person work full-time on Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- City workers in Philadelphia will return to the office full-time on Monday.

This comes following a judge's decision to deny a union's request to delay the deadline for employees to return to in-person work full-time.

That means Mayor Cherelle Parker's promise to make her administration more accessible will come to fruition as all 25,000 of the city's employees will revert to pre-pandemic workspaces.

WATCH | Judge denies union's request to delay return-to-office deadline for Philadelphia city workers

The mayor's plan, which has been in the works since May, brings an end to the city's virtual and hybrid work policies. Moving forward, all city employees will be required to complete job tasks in an office or a work site.

Pamela Williams, a clerical worker in the Department of Finance, said she was disappointed a judge blocked the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Union's (AFSCME District Council 47) efforts to overturn the mayor's order.

"This was really great because it allowed me to be at home to do more of the things that I really liked to do for my family," Williams said.

Judge Sierra Thomas Street said Friday after the days of hearings that she didn't think the union was able to prove reputable harm.

Meanwhile, Williams said she was still grateful to have been able to work from home over the last four years, but she's unsure if her colleagues will see it that way Monday morning.

"I'm not sure how everyone's morale is gonna be," Williams said. "I mean, people will be disappointed I'm sure. Most of us might not be too happy being in the office coming in there on Monday."

Action News reached out to Parker's office to better understand how the city was preparing to welcome the 20% of city employees who, until recently, worked hybrid schedules.

In a statement, a representative said:

"City officials have been hard at work for several months preparing work and office spaces for city workers, and the city will be also offering various other amenities to workers as they return to the office beginning tomorrow. We want it to be a welcoming environment."

The return to the office will fulfill the mayor's campaign promise to facilitate a more visible and accessible city government. However, people in the city may not find the plan as important as the Parker administration.

"Where it's done from shouldn't necessarily be a focal point. But I do think some folks might feel as if they need visibility in politics. That's become a recent hot bit of discussion. So, it's 50-50," Udai Singh said.

Others like Christian Sayonkon said he was all for city workers being able to continue a hybrid work schedule as long as their productivity stays consistent. He said he doesn't need to see them.

"I guess for the investors it's important," he said. "For everyone else, I don't really see the point of that. I think she should really focus on the actual workers instead of those who are going to view us. I mean it's not a zoo."

AFSCME District Council 47 said its members should report to the office on Monday. However, it said in a post on social media that the fight wasn't over yet and it would be asking the city to expedite what it describes as a "fair resolution."