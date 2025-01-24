Commanders vs. Eagles: Potential road closures, parking restrictions ahead of NFC Championship

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia announced possible road closures and parking restrictions ahead of the Commanders-Eagles NFC Championship game on Sunday.

Parking Restrictions & Car Relocation

Beginning Thursday, January 23, residents and businesses may begin to see "Temporary No Parking Signs" along the South Broad Street corridor and around City Hall.

The "No Parking Zone" will go into effect on Saturday, January 25, beginning at noon and vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours may be relocated.

There will also be temporary parking restrictions around Cottman and Frankford Avenues in Northeast Philadelphia and around S. Broad Street in South Philadelphia.

The "No Parking Zone" in these areas will go into effect on Sunday, January 26, and vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours may be relocated.

You can call your police district if you think your car has been relocated.

Possible Road Closures

At the conclusion of Sunday's game, temporary traffic closures may be put into place to maintain public safety at the Sports Complex District, and in the vicinity of City Hall and surrounding Center City streets between 13th and 15th Streets and Arch and Lombard Streets.

Travel delays can be expected, and motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time when traveling in the vicinity.

Public Transportation

SEPTA will add extra service on the Broad Street Line.

Express trains depart Fern Rock Transit Center every 10 minutes from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

After the game, SEPTA riders on the Broad Street Line can travel home for free.