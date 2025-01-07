Drivers react to first weekday of congestion pricing in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- New York City has completed its first full weekday of the new congestion pricing tolling program.

Questions are still swirling about whether the program will ease traffic and help boost transit numbers.

During the first full workday of congestion pricing, the streets of Manhattan were quieter than usual during the evening rush hour commute.

So far, it has been a smooth rollout for congestion pricing. This is a new reality for New Yorkers, and those who visit, as this first-in-the-nation plan affects the city for the foreseeable future.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul vows to closely study data and make changes to the program as needed.

For now, only time will tell as drivers still get acclimated to the tolling program that finally found a steady beat after the plan was touch and go for months.

While there are still threats to block the plan, for now, it is here to stay.

New Yorkers, like many issues in the city, show support and disdain for the new program.

"I don't mind paying the $9 if it's going to be like this going forward," a driver told Eyewitness News.

"It's already so difficult to survive in the city. Rent is high, groceries are high, inflation, everything is high. Now it's an additional thing we have to pay," another driver said.

Another New Yorker said that the plan wasn't thought out very well. "I think it was 'we need the money and let's just force it on them and eventually, they'll just get used to it.'"

Governor Hochul promoted the rollout of congestion pricing as she took to the rails of the Metro North and greeted riders.

She says congestion pricing will also benefit the rails. While the tolling program is unpopular and has received pushback from suburban communities, she assures folks there are benefits that are forthcoming.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to speak about congestion pricing in the coming days.