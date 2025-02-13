Couples still poised to say "I do" on Eagles parade day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Amanda Murwin and Kevin Dietrich stood on a balcony overlooking the large event space at the Cescaphe Ballroom in Northern Liberties, they couldn't help but smile.

"It's gonna be the best day of our lives," exclaimed Murwin of Friday, which is their wedding day.

Their final walk-through on Wednesday was ahead of a grand celebration on Valentine's Day, which is also the Eagles Super Bowl victory parade.

"We booked this place over a year ago and a slight thought came in my mind like, 'What if the Eagles do win the Super Bowl?'" recalled Dietrich.

That's exactly what happened.

"I had a heart attack," said Murwin. "Then I got so excited."

She got excited because the bride and groom were also lifelong Eagles fans.

"What a special moment. Valentine's Day, Eagles parade and my wedding," said Dietrich.

The city-wide parade, though, means no Valentine's Day weddings at City Hall. They all had to be rescheduled. It had become a tradition with the mayor officiating a ceremony last year at Love Park, but all the Love Park festivities this year have been canceled.

Organizers of the event are disappointed that they had to cancel. It's been rescheduled for March 15.

One event that is still happening on Valentine's Day is the "Married at the Market" celebration at Reading Terminal Market.

"It's is going to be the most iconic celebration in Philadelphia," said Beth Esposito, who will serve as the minister of ceremonies for the event.

"Married at the Market" was once a tradition for the Reading Terminal Market. It hasn't happened, though, since 2017. Ten couples will get married at this year's event, with the market, providing everything from the efficient to champagne, photos and cupcakes for free.

The 10 couples have already been selected, and none of them wanted to move their wedding date upon finding out about the Eagles' parade plans.

"It's going to be a feat because there will be so many people here tomorrow, but we're looking for a great outcome," said Esposito.

Organizers moved up the ceremony to 9 a.m. to get ahead of the Eagles parade, which starts at 11 a.m. At that time, Murwin will be in her bridal suite at the Loews Hotel on Market Street right off the parade route.

"I'm going to hopefully look out my window and see the parade, but the guys might go out," she said.

"We're gonna put Eagles jerseys on go to the parade for a little bit and take some cool photos," said Dietrich.

The two love birds say the only thing that could make it even better is a Super Bowl-winning wedding guest.

"I made a tweet and Instagram hoping we can get Swoop to come," said Murwin of the wedding festivities, which start in Northern Liberties after the Eagles parade ends.

"Open invitation to all players as well, but Swoop, especially," said Dietrich.