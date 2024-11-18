BreakingCrews battling wildfire in Burlington County; 20 structures threatened
20 structures threatened as crews battle wildfire in Hainesport, NJ

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, November 19, 2024 12:21AM
Chopper 6 over Burlington County, NJ wildfire
Chopper 6 over Burlington County, NJ wildfire on Nov. 18, 2024.

HAINESPORT, N.J. (WPVI) -- Crews are battling a wildfire in Hainesport, Burlington County on Monday night.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is working to contain the blaze burning in the area of Bancroft Lane and Cove Court.

The view from Chopper 6 showed several homes near the line of the fire.

Officials confirm that 20 structures are being threatened.

There's no word on the size of the fire but the Forest Fire Service says it is 0% contained.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

