20 structures threatened as crews battle wildfire in Hainesport, NJ

HAINESPORT, N.J. (WPVI) -- Crews are battling a wildfire in Hainesport, Burlington County on Monday night.

The view from Chopper 6 showed several homes near the line of the fire.

Officials confirm that 20 structures are being threatened.

There's no word on the size of the fire but the Forest Fire Service says it is 0% contained.

No injuries have been reported.

