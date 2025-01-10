All vessels are currently prohibited from traveling the channel between the Ben Franklin Bridge and Tioga Marine Terminal.

Crews continue working to dislodge cargo ship that ran aground in Delaware River

The Coast Guard is collaborating with the Army Corps of Engineers and divers to free a cargo ship that ran aground in the Delaware River.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 623-foot cargo ship is still stuck in the Delaware River after it ran aground just north of the Ben Franklin Bridge in Philadelphia's Fishtown section on Wednesday night.

Crews are still working to dislodge the Algoma Verity on Friday.

The vessel is carrying 45,000 tons of solar salt, which is commonly used as a water softener.

So far, there have been no reported leaks of salt or fuel.

It was smooth sailing for over 30 crew members on board until the ship veered slightly off course in the river's shipping lane.

Chopper 6 video: Cargo ship runs aground along Delaware River in Philadelphia

The Coast Guard is collaborating with the Army Corps of Engineers and divers to free the vessel.

"To scan the bottom and identify any hazards and remove them immediately, and to prevent any further accidents," said Frain.

They are using specialized technology to help determine what is causing the stoppage.

The ship is destined for port in Fairless Hills, Bucks County.

Right now, all vessels are currently prohibited from traveling the channel between the Ben Franklin Bridge and Tioga Marine Terminal, about 3-and-a-half miles, until the ship can be moved.

To do so, crews will have to unload and redistribute the weight on board.

The Coast Guard warned of abnormally low water levels through low tide Thursday night, and are advising ships to be aware. It's not clear yet if weather played a factor in this grounding.