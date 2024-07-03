Crowds make their way to the Jersey Shore for Fourth of July weekend

OCEAN CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey's beaches are packed with Fourth of July travelers, and plenty more are on their way.

Almost one million people from the region are expected to travel. The Jersey Shore is one of the most popular destinations.

"We drive. It's about seven and a half hours if you drive through the middle of the night with two kids - nine stops. Hey, well worth it," said Sam Rehfus who traveled with his family from Kenton, Ohio.

As folks made it to the shore on Wednesday, they were greeted with sunny blue skies and no lines - just yet - on the boardwalk.

"This is our first time here for the both of us - first time. It's fantastic, nice and clean. The water is rough," said Leslie Pernsley of Fern Rock.

While people cool off in the water officials are urging beachgoers to be safe and to only swim when lifeguards are on duty.

Nine people were rescued off the 9th Street jetty last weekend after they were walking along rocks and fell in.

Ocean City police were able to get their drone up within minutes to get a vantage point from above.

"I heard the 911 calls come out. I basically was able to keep eyes on them and I was relaying everything to the ground units," explained patrolman and drone pilot Louis Diluzio.

With the busy weekend ahead, officials want families to be safe.

"Enjoy your time on vacation, you're here, you're on vacation. Please swim near a lifeguard," said Lieutenant Mark Pancoast.

As the beaches quickly filled up on Wednesday, people are already getting ready for Thursday.

"It's the calm before the storm. Tomorrow is gonna be a big one," said the shift manager at Chickie's & Pete's, Dylan Dwyer.

Officials want to remind people to only go in the water when lifeguards are on duty, which is at 10 a.m.

Fireworks on Thursday night on the boardwalk are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.