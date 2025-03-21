Officials reach long-term solution to keep Crozer Health System open in Delaware County

UPLAND, Pa. (WPVI) -- A long-term solution to save two Delaware County hospitals has been reached, officials announced on Friday.

The Foundation for Delaware County said all parties met and funding was secured to keep Crozer Chester Medical Center in Chester and Taylor Hospital in Ridley open.

"We are encouraged that the parties, today, remain focused where they should be - preserving accessible healthcare for the Delaware County community and maintaining the workforce that provides that essential care," the foundation said in a statement.

According to the attorney general's office, the Foundation will work with FTI Consulting, and then ultimately, a permanent nonprofit owner.

"As for the efforts to solidify that permanent owner, we appreciate the good faith efforts of regional healthcare providers involved in ongoing discussions," said Attorney General Dave Sunday.

The fate of the hospitals had been up in the air amid bankruptcy filings with its owner, Prospect Medical Holdings.

Earlier this week, attorneys for Prospect reported negotiations were moving in a positive direction before an emergency hearing was held Thursday after a deal on the table fell apart.

Read the full statement by the Foundation for Delaware County below:

"Today, all parties involved in developing a long-term solution to keep the Crozer Health system open and operational met for a meeting in Harrisburg. We are pleased to announce that the immediate funding pieces necessary to bridge to a long-term solution are in place, per an agreement made with the Commonwealth's Attorney General.

We are encouraged that the parties, today, remain focused where they should be - preserving accessible healthcare for the Delaware County community and maintaining the workforce that provides that essential care.

Present for today's meeting were representatives from the Office of Attorney General, Governor's Office/Office of General Counsel, The Foundation for Delaware County, a Patient Care Ombudsman, FTI Consulting, Prospect Medical, Delaware County, and the Unsecured Creditors Committee (UCC).

We look forward to joining with the Attorney General to update the bankruptcy court - which has ultimate approval authority over plans for Crozer - at our next hearing. "

