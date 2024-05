Some cruise lines offering deep discounts to help fill empty cabins

Experts say prices on some cruise lines are down more than 20 percent compared to last year.

Experts say prices on some cruise lines are down more than 20 percent compared to last year.

Experts say prices on some cruise lines are down more than 20 percent compared to last year.

Experts say prices on some cruise lines are down more than 20 percent compared to last year.

If you are looking for a summer getaway, a cruise could be an affordable option.

Some cruise lines are discounting summer itineraries as they look to fill empty cabins, according to travel agencies and company websites.

The companies are lowering summer prices in part because more ships are headed for already popular Caribbean and Alaskan destinations.

Experts say prices on some trips are down more than 20% compared to last year.