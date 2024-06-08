Alleged Darby Borough stalker accused of contacting victim from jail

DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are warning residents in Delaware County following the arrest of an alleged stalker.

Darby Borough Police Chief Joseph Gabe said Matthew Kwatyra, 30, was taken to Delaware County Prison Friday on charges of stalking and harassment.

Chief Gabe said Kwatyra is expected to face more charges after he allegedly called the victim from jail Friday evening.

Kwatyra had no response when asked if he had anything to say about his arrest as he walked outside the police department in handcuffs.

Matthew Kwatyra

The criminal complaint states the victim worked with Kwatyra at an Audi Dealership before he was terminated in November, and he has contacted her multiple times since.

On Thursday night, Chief Gabe said Kwatyra, who lives in Allentown, drove to the victim's home in Darby unannounced.

"He's been contacting her via email, text, that sort of thing," said Chief Gabe. "Prior to his arrival, she gets some sort of notice about an AirTag on her phone. At this time, we're continually looking for the AirTag device."

The victim's boyfriend advised Kwatyra to leave and he was stopped by police in a dark gray SUV Audi.

Now police want to determine if there are any more victims.

SEE ALSO: Montgomery County man in custody after allegedly stalking woman he met on dating app

"We want people to be vigilant about the AirTags," said Chief Gabe. "Check their vehicles, check their handbags, luggage (and) stuff like that."

"If they feel something in their gut, speak up, say something," said Candice Linehan, who is the Delaware County Victim Assistance Center's assistant executive director. "Our agency, along with law enforcement, we're happy to receive these calls. If there is anything we can do to ensure the safety of our community, that's what we want to do."

Linehan said they've seen a substantial increase in stalking cases using tracking devices.

"It's very serious and it can escalate. It usually does escalate," said Linehan. "In this particular case, we're just really grateful law enforcement was able to intervene and the victim in this case is a courageous individual."

Chief Gabe said this is a fluid investigation and they're still reviewing evidence. If you believe you may have been a victim of a stalking incident involving Kwatyra, contact Detective Salvatore at 610-586-1100.

To contact the Delaware County Victim Assistance Center, call 610-566-4342.