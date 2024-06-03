Montgomery County man in custody after allegedly stalking woman he met on dating app

Montgomery County man in custody after allegedly stalking women he met on dating app

Montgomery County man in custody after allegedly stalking women he met on dating app

Montgomery County man in custody after allegedly stalking women he met on dating app

Montgomery County man in custody after allegedly stalking women he met on dating app

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man from King of Prussia is behind bars on Monday after allegedly stalking a woman he met on a dating app.

Matthew Bustin faces several charges, including criminal trespassing and stalking.

Police say the 33-year-old put a GPS tracking device on the victim's car after she ended their relationship.

Cell phone data also revealed he was in the area of the victim's Bucks County home and workplace on at least nine occasions without her knowledge.

Bensalem police are asking anyone else who may have been harassed or stalked by Bustin to come forward.